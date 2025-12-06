ICE Goons Pepper-Spray And Push Around Rep. Adelita Grijalva

Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who has only been sworn in for a minute, thanks to lazy-bones Trump bootlicker House Speaker Mike Johnson, said she was pepper-sprayed and pushed around by ICE agents during an immigration enforcement raid in Tucson. Rep. Grijalva explained what took place on Xitter.

"We just came up on a community that was protecting their people," she said. "We had, I would say, maybe 40 ICE agents, most of them masked, in several vehicles that the community had stopped right here, right in the middle of the street, because they were afraid that they were taking people without due process, without any kind of notice. And so I was here, this is like the restaurant I come to literally once a week, and was sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others."

"When I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress," she continued. "So once introduced myself, once I did, I assumed that it would be a little calmer, but there was literally only one person that was trying to speak to me in any kind of civil tone, and everyone else was being rude and disrespectful. And I just can only imagine if they're going to treat me like that, how they're treating everybody else."

"So we saw it," she said. "We saw people directly sprayed, members of our press, everybody that was with me, my staff member, myself, two staff members, we have like remnants of whatever they sprayed on us. Excuse me, it's bothering me. And I think that this is one of the problems, the biggest problem that we have in this community is that we have Trump that has no regard for any due process, the rule of law, the constitution."

"They're literally disappearing people from the streets," she added. "They arrested two people. We have no idea where they're going. And I want to thank Tucson Police Department for coming and taking care of the space, making sure that everyone was safe once ICE left.

Well, we shouldn't be shocked. Babies have been pepper-sprayed, faith leaders, and children have been zip-tied. And immigrants, who have been trying to do the right and legal thing, have been picked up from the immigration courts. What's happening is beyond reprehensible, a vision of America that none of us recognize. It's sadistic, cruel, unrelenting, and un-American with no regard for due process. This is Trump's America.