New Study: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Slows The Ticking Of Epigenetic Clocks

Any progress in anti-aging is very cool.
By John AmatoMarch 9, 2026

A new study released by Mass General Brigham says that older adults taking a daily multivitamin may slow the aging process.

This data is very interesting.

NBC News reports, "In a randomized study of 958 older adults, those who took a multivitamin daily for two years experienced slowed so-called biological aging by about four months. That is, during the 24 months, they aged only 20 months at a cellular level."

Biological aging pertains to the wear and tear on our bodies which may differ from our chronological age.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon