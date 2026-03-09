New Study: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Slows The Ticking Of Epigenetic Clocks

A new study released by Mass General Brigham says that older adults taking a daily multivitamin may slow the aging process.

This data is very interesting.

NBC News reports, "In a randomized study of 958 older adults, those who took a multivitamin daily for two years experienced slowed so-called biological aging by about four months. That is, during the 24 months, they aged only 20 months at a cellular level."



Biological aging pertains to the wear and tear on our bodies which may differ from our chronological age.

Open thread.