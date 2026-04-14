'He Was Posting A Joke': Vance's Hilarious Cleanup For Trump's Messianic Glow-Up

Oh, it was just a joke! says J. D. Vance, as if posting an AI image of yourself as Jesus Christ —the son of God—healing the sick, with robes flowing and divine light beaming from his hands is hilarious, but we poor rubes aren’t smart enough to get it.

Vance says Trump likes to "mix it up on social media" by accidentally cosplaying Jesus, then yanks it down when some of the red hats squirm, only to claim he thought it was a humble Red Cross doctor moment. Sure, JD. Nothing says "hilarious" like uploading an image of yourself as the Son of God. The real comedy is watching the cleanup crew pretend this level of ego is simply friendly joking.

"Well, first of all, Brett, I think the president was posting a joke and, of course, he took it down because he recognized that a lot of people weren't understanding his humor in that case," Vance told Fox News's Brett Baier.

"I think the president of the United States likes to mix it up on social media," he added.

If by mixing it up, he means mocking the Son of God, then he is correct. Trump posted an AI image of himself as the pope just days before the conclave to elect Pope Francis’s successor was due to begin. I wonder if converted Catholic J.D. Vance found that funny, too. You know, because Trump is such a jokey jokester. And Vance's statement contradicts Trump's claim that the image was of a doctor, not Jesus.

Imagine boys' night out with these two assclowns. So many jokes to make at the expense of others. That is how they roll, apparently. You know, blasphemy is so hahahahaha!