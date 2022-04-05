JD Vance's Latest Ad Should Win An Award

This JD Vance ad opens with "Are YOU a racist?" and goes DOWNHILL from there.
By Frances LangumApril 5, 2022

I've been saying for months that the GOP 2022 primaries are gonna be LIT. And here we are, with a JD Vance ad so bizarre it recalls the "I am not a witch" ad of Christine O'Donnell, 2010.

And here's Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance thinking his best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy" qualifies him for a US Senate Seat. He's losing.

So in the tradition of Republicans before him (think John McCain picking Sarah Palin as a running mate) JD decides on a Hail Mary pass into the endzone of politics by asking his audience if they're racist, and suggesting if the answer is yes they should vote for him.

Thirty-second ads are scripted to the nanosecond. Nothing here is off the cuff. JD Vance and his well-paid political consultants DECIDED this ad would work.

In between there's a disclaimer that "racist" and "hates Mexicans" is just what "THEY" call "US," wink wink.

Indeed, Vance's smirk throughout the ad is disturbing.

At the end of the ad, he blames immigration for his mother's long-term addiction problem. The LAST line of this ad is "No child should grow up an orphan." WHAT?

When you're losing, it can be a good idea to break the mold and do something that gets lots of attention and shakes up the race. Asking voters if they're racist sure did get attention, and it will put JD Vance in the history books for bad political advertising.

But it won't put him in the US Senate. Please.

Discussion

