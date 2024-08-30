'She Can Go To Hell!' JD Vance's Ugly Rant At VP Harris

During an August 28 event, GOP candidate for vice president JD Vance, attacked Vice President Kamala Harris in a deranged rant. Vance said about Harris, "She can go to hell!" and called her "disgraceful."

Vance attacked Harris because he was trying to defend the indefensible actions of his running mate.

Donald J. Trump tried to film a campaign ad at Arlington Cemetery, which is a possible violation of federal law, per Mediaite. While using the sacred cemetery ground as a backdrop for a campaign ad, Trump's team got physical with a female member of the Arlington Cemetery staff who tried to stop them.

After trying to deny Trump's photo-op disaster and altercation at Arlington Cemetery, Vance had to admit there was an altercation at the cemetery once details came out the Trump team physically and verbally abused the cemetery employee. The woman's identity is being protected, according to CBS. The outlet said, "The cemetery is protecting the female staffer’s identity for fear of attacks."

The Trump-Vance campaign stunt at the cemetery was so awful, the Pentagon put out a rare statement about the incident.

I don’t think I can adequately explain what a massive deal it is for the Army to make a statement like this. The Pentagon avoids statements like this at all costs. But a draft dodging traitor decided to lie about our armed forces staff, so they went to paper. https://t.co/rvQMAuvR2v — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 29, 2024

Social Media Reaction

The social media ratio against Vance was immediate.

Oh nothing, just JD Vance telling Kamala Harris that she ‘can go to hell’.



Deplorability aside, notice his body language when he says it, followed by him weirdly running his fingers through his hair.



They are rattled and they are losing and they know it.pic.twitter.com/Xax7kmVkgp — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 28, 2024

JD Vance today on Harris today:

"She can go to hell.”



Trump posting today about "how blowjobs" impact women candidates like Harris.



Clearly this campaign is in trouble.

Is this the leadership we want for our country? No one sane does! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 29, 2024