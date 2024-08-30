'She Can Go To Hell!' JD Vance's Ugly Rant At VP Harris

JD Vance unleashed a deranged rant against Kamala Harris, the current Vice-President of the United States.
By RedStateRachelAugust 30, 2024

During an August 28 event, GOP candidate for vice president JD Vance, attacked Vice President Kamala Harris in a deranged rant. Vance said about Harris, "She can go to hell!" and called her "disgraceful."

Vance attacked Harris because he was trying to defend the indefensible actions of his running mate.

Donald J. Trump tried to film a campaign ad at Arlington Cemetery, which is a possible violation of federal law, per Mediaite. While using the sacred cemetery ground as a backdrop for a campaign ad, Trump's team got physical with a female member of the Arlington Cemetery staff who tried to stop them.

After trying to deny Trump's photo-op disaster and altercation at Arlington Cemetery, Vance had to admit there was an altercation at the cemetery once details came out the Trump team physically and verbally abused the cemetery employee. The woman's identity is being protected, according to CBS. The outlet said, "The cemetery is protecting the female staffer’s identity for fear of attacks."

The Trump-Vance campaign stunt at the cemetery was so awful, the Pentagon put out a rare statement about the incident.

Social Media Reaction

The social media ratio against Vance was immediate.

