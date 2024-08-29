Whoops! JD Vance Admits There Was An 'Altercation' At Arlington Cemetery

So much for Trump campaign thug Steven Cheung's claim that "We are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made."
By HeatherAugust 29, 2024

JD Vance continues to prove himself to be one of the worst picks for a presidential running mate we've seen in a long time.

After the Trump campaign had their illegal, disrespectful photo-op stunt at Arlington Cemetery this week, where two members of Trump's campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation with some poor cemetery official who was just trying to do her job, the campaign basically threatened to sue anyone who reported truthfully on what happened.

During a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania this Wednesday, Vance admitted that there was indeed an "altercation." Whoops.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Wednesday dismissed reports of an altercation this week between two members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and an official at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vance minimized the incident during a campaign event on Wednesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, blaming the media for blowing it out of proportion. He said that “apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody” and “the media has turned this into a national news story,” per The Associated Press.

“The altercation at Arlington cemetery is the media creating a story where I don’t really think there is one,” the Ohio senator said.

This whole story just gets worse, the more we hear about it. As the New York Times reported, and Maggie Haberman discussed on CNN, it was a woman they attacked, and she failed to file charges out of fear of retaliation from Trump's MAGA mob.

Here's some of the response to Vance's admission on Xitter:

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon