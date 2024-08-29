Whoops! JD Vance Admits There Was An 'Altercation' At Arlington Cemetery

JD Vance continues to prove himself to be one of the worst picks for a presidential running mate we've seen in a long time.
After the Trump campaign had their illegal, disrespectful photo-op stunt at Arlington Cemetery this week, where two members of Trump's campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation with some poor cemetery official who was just trying to do her job, the campaign basically threatened to sue anyone who reported truthfully on what happened.
During a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania this Wednesday, Vance admitted that there was indeed an "altercation." Whoops.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Wednesday dismissed reports of an altercation this week between two members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and an official at Arlington National Cemetery.
Vance minimized the incident during a campaign event on Wednesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, blaming the media for blowing it out of proportion. He said that “apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody” and “the media has turned this into a national news story,” per The Associated Press.
“The altercation at Arlington cemetery is the media creating a story where I don’t really think there is one,” the Ohio senator said.
This whole story just gets worse, the more we hear about it. As the New York Times reported, and Maggie Haberman discussed on CNN, it was a woman they attacked, and she failed to file charges out of fear of retaliation from Trump's MAGA mob.
Here's some of the response to Vance's admission on Xitter: