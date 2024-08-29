Whoops! JD Vance Admits There Was An 'Altercation' At Arlington Cemetery

JD Vance continues to prove himself to be one of the worst picks for a presidential running mate we've seen in a long time.

After the Trump campaign had their illegal, disrespectful photo-op stunt at Arlington Cemetery this week, where two members of Trump's campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation with some poor cemetery official who was just trying to do her job, the campaign basically threatened to sue anyone who reported truthfully on what happened.

During a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania this Wednesday, Vance admitted that there was indeed an "altercation." Whoops.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Wednesday dismissed reports of an altercation this week between two members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and an official at Arlington National Cemetery. Vance minimized the incident during a campaign event on Wednesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, blaming the media for blowing it out of proportion. He said that “apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody” and “the media has turned this into a national news story,” per The Associated Press. “The altercation at Arlington cemetery is the media creating a story where I don’t really think there is one,” the Ohio senator said.

This whole story just gets worse, the more we hear about it. As the New York Times reported, and Maggie Haberman discussed on CNN, it was a woman they attacked, and she failed to file charges out of fear of retaliation from Trump's MAGA mob.

Haberman: The official in question at Arlington cemetery filed a report, but then she declined to press charges… a military official said that she was afraid that she was going to be retaliated against by Trump's supporters. pic.twitter.com/uUBrowZG3Z — Acyn (@Acyn) August 29, 2024

Here's some of the response to Vance's admission on Xitter:

GTFOH. Donald Trump is a vile abusive degenerate who ran away from military service blaming imaginary bonespurs, you creepy couchfucker. pic.twitter.com/mAO6YFTvJX — Kim (@kim) August 28, 2024

Unless not forget they died because of the felon. The Taliban killed those 13 service members. The Taliban would've been in prison, except bone spurs let them out and they took over the country and killed our service members. And I'll say it again they were not allowed to have… — caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) August 28, 2024

He’s referred to it an altercation. How damaged would you be to have an altercation at a cemetery? Shady Vance is a disgrace to the Marines. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 28, 2024

But he knows there was an altercation...there is definitely a story there or he wouldn't be trying to downplay it. — KMarkNZ (@KMarkNZ11) August 28, 2024

So there was an altercation and they did disrespect the cemetery and their rules? Thanks for confirming this JD. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) August 28, 2024

any other campaign this story would’ve been a campaign ender. MAGA is a cult. — Amir Bell (@_amirbell) August 28, 2024