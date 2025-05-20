Charlie Kirk Admits Trump White House Controls His Messaging

Last week Charlie Kirk admitted to Rep. Andy Biggs that he was waiting for his marching orders from the White House so he could proceed in promoting their propaganda on the House's big beautiful bill.

Kirk and every other MAGAt in the media refer to the House proposal as the Big Beautiful Bill. That's not by mistake. A.I. Barbie Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt uses those exact words in her press briefings.

When Kirk's seditious podcast was broadcast, the bill hadn't made it out of committee yet, but over the weekend, it passed.

KIRK: But let's talk about the Big Beautiful Bill. So you are in the House right now. You're going to serve out your entire term while also running for Governor. This bill failed. Is that a surprise to you? BIGGS: Yes and no. I mean, I knew the bill might be in trouble, but that there was enough votes to actually kill it in committee surprised me. They're going to have to redo it and bring it back up, and they're no doubt working this weekend to try to get rid of some of the warts. It's a Big Beautiful Bill. There's a lot of beautiful stuff in it, Charlie, but it's got a few warts and unsightly blemishes on the face of that beautiful bill. KIRK: So, yeah, I mean, let's just, again, I support the President completely. I support the White House. I was just texting with White House staff today, like, hey, what's going on? This is kind of disorienting. I want to get my marching orders. And they were really quick to respond. But this, for my liking and for yours, this does not cut spending enough. Is that fair to say? BIGGS: Yeah, I think that's fair to say. And then most of that spending reductions, Charlie, are taking place in the last two years of that 10-year cycle. And as our experience tells us, they're just not going to realize them. KIRK: Yeah, they're not going to get those cuts.

MAGA cultists do not even bother to hide their close working relationship with the Trump administration, and their reason for existence is to promote White House talking points.

Kirk is lost without his White House guidance.