Charlie Kirk's Racist Reply To College Student

Charlie Kirk was so humiliated by a Cambridge University student during a debate Thursday, he used his last words to echo Trump's racist phrase describing the United States as a possible "third world shit hole."

College student Sammy McDonald joined the debate and ripped into Kirk's undying support of Demented Donald.

Sammy was excited to confront the MAGA cultist and hit hard on his opening salvo.

Good evening, Mr. Kirk. You’ve obviously devoted a lot of your life to electing, keeping in power Donald Trump, and you did so partly because you said Trump would put Americans first and take them out of foreign conflicts. Should we see how that is going at the moment?” Currently, Trump has just accepted a $400 million jet from Qatar, which we’re assured is perfectly above board. Billions in arms are going to Saudi Arabia, which they’re using to bomb and starve Yemeni children. Not sure how that’s in the interest of the United States, but it might be in the interest of the $5.5 billion deal his failsons are receiving. At the same time, this great president of peace has green-lit mass killings not just in Yemen, but in Gaza, where he green-lit an invasion called Operation Gideon’s Chariot with the express aim of wiping out the Gazan population. You promised to put America first, haven’t you and your ilk sold America out?

Kirk started by mocking him and telling him to calm down, which the audience did not appreciate. Then, he claimed Trump would achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, etc.

After about 12 minutes of debating mostly about foreign policy, Sammy concluded by calling Kirk a culture warrior, which he is.

You are a culture warrior. I believe when everything is done, Mr. Kirk, people will see you and the people you supported as corrupt, as selling the country out to the lowest bidder, and of doing irreparable damage to a country I’m sure we all deep down love. I think you’ll have to reckon with that one, Mr. Kirk.

When the student left the debate table amidst a strong round of applause, Kirk ended with this.

The difference is when we get our way, we’ll still have a country, and your country will be a third-world hellhole."

There's the real Kirk. The Neo-Nazi take on America.

Whites only.

Kirk was riffing off of Trump's horrible immigration stances from his first term. In 2018, Trump described Haiti and African nations as third world "shithole" countries and wanted to focus on Norwegian migrants during his attack on immigrants.

'Only whites allowed' is Trump's view. That was evident when he granted refugee status to White South Afrikaners using a bogus Neo-Nazi claim of white genocide.