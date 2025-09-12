Tyler Robinson Identified As Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the Charlie Kirk shooter. Looking at his mother's Facebook page, he was raised in the stereotypical all-American white conservative family with a sheriff who has served for 27 years as his father. Tyler was immersed in the gun culture. Tyler, 22, doesn't appear to be transgender, or an immigrant, or a "radical left lunatic." A family member said Tyler thought Charlie Kirk was "full of hate" and disliked him.

One bullet casing read, "If you read this, you are gay. lmao"

A reporter asked Utah Governor Cox how investigators tracked Tyler Robinson down, BBC reports.

Cox said they know that Robinson drove. His car was on campus, then he went south back to Washington City in Washington County, Utah. Another journalist asked whether Kirk's death represents a "watershed moment" for this country. "This is a watershed moment, but we don't yet know what kind," Cox said.

He said this moment "feels a lot like the late 60s" and described social media as a "cancer", adding that humans are not "biologically capable of processing... violent imagery".

From Tyler's mother's Facebook page:

A $100,000 reward was offered. Tyler's father turned him in. Make of this what you will, but personally, I don't trust the current government.

Alleged Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson wore a Trump costume for Halloween — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T13:36:21.751Z

Now that we know the shooter came from a Mormon family, will the right declare a Civil War on Mormons? — Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T14:28:59.193Z

Meet Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter identified by members of his family



His political party is “none” declared based on public records



Stop the violent rhetoric now, MAGA



Honor Charlie Kirk by demanding the full release of the Epstein files instead pic.twitter.com/1bCZiAN5rj — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Wordsmith & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) September 12, 2025

Well, well, well...



Tyler Robinson, the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk...



Not trans

Not an immigrant

Not a "radical leftist"



Just a straight, white male.

Where are the apologies? I can't hear any over all these crickets. pic.twitter.com/XYSWlnaCEd — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 12, 2025

Brace yourself, the right’s propaganda machine is warming up. They’re about to twist Tyler Robinson into a self-serving narrative before the facts are even known. pic.twitter.com/KwEY9zt3DC — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) September 12, 2025

This is Tyler Robinson.



It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the guns.

It’s the… pic.twitter.com/lq6qELRH3i — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) September 12, 2025

SO! Tyler Robinson was:



- Not Black

- Not Trans

- Not Muslim

- Not Hispanic



Basically, he was a kid who wore a Donald Trump costume for Halloween.



Did I get that right? pic.twitter.com/Hb77EyxeFa — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 12, 2025

Shut your pie holes up with the war talk, MAGA. Just shut the ever-loving fuck up. We're sick of the victimization from the right. Get your shit together.