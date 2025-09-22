Trump Uses Charlie Kirk's Name In Bonkers 'Sir Story' At Memorial

Yeah, so that never happened.
By Conover KennardSeptember 22, 2025

Charlie Kirk's memorial was a thinly veiled rally, complete with pyrotechnics, Stephen Miller offering a Goebbels-esque speech, and Donald J. Trump declaring his hatred for "his opponent" with alleged Christian attendees lapping it up. And Trump, of course, used his time offering craven ideas to advance his agenda during what was supposed to be a eulogy.

During the 79-year-old president's more than 40 minutes on stage, he claimed that Kirk made a plea to him to "save" Chicago in one of their final conversations. He used his typical "sir story" approach, a clear sign that it was a lie.

"Please, sir, save Chicago," Trump recalled Kirk saying to him.

"We’re gonna do that, we’re gonna save Chicago from horrible crime," Trump added.

Trump has been targeting solely Democratic cities to invade with his use of the military.

At some point later into his lengthy speech, Trump said, “I’m so proud of Washington, D.C., and now we’re going into Memphis, and we’ll get that one straightened out fast. And then we’re going into some others, but we’re going to go do Chicago, and we’re going to have Charlie very much in mind when we go into Chicago, and we’ll get that one straight.”

We're only surprised that Trump didn't claim that Kirk had tears in his eyes while making his final request. Like most of you, I was too busy yesterday to watch the memorial services rally. I had to vacuum my neighbor's lawn. Or something.

Half of the crowd left the rally early as Trump rambled on:

Trump: One of the last things Charlie Kirk said to me was "please sir, save Chicago."

Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) 2025-09-21T23:33:48.698Z

Discussion

