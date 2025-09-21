Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up Gay Bar In Charlie Kirk's Name

Treven Michael Gokey, 49, from Arizona, is under arrest on terrorism charges after allegedly telling police that Charlie Kirk's shooting death made him want to harm others to "send a message," specifically to the far left. Again, the suspect's motivation for killing Kirk is still unknown. Gokey allegedly threatened to shoot up a gay bar.

Via People:

Treven Michael Gokey, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 17, by Phoenix police responding to a welfare check after he allegedly made threats over a crisis hotline that he would shoot up a gay bar, AZ Family, FOX 10 and 13 News reported, citing court documents.

Gokey allegedly told police he had targeted Cruisin’ 7th, a popular LGBTQ bar near his home, because he was "triggered by political events," per court documents cited by AZ Family.

He allegedly said he "was a martyr for Charlie Kirk," claiming Kirk himself was a martyr, per court documents cited by all three outlets.

Police further accuse him of making statements such as “radical left violence breeds a far-right response" and that he wanted to "send a message" specifically to the far left, the outlets reported.

He also allegedly made transphobic and homophobic comments to police, some seeming to allude to harming the transgender community, 13 News reported, citing court documents.