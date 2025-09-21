'Security' For Guest At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Arrested With Fake Badges And Gun

A man with weapons and fake law enforcement identification was arrested at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where Charlie Kirk's memorial will be held on Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News that Joshua Runkles was charged on Saturday for impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and was later released on bond.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said that the man was "doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service."

"We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service," Kolvet continued. "Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety."

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi explained that Runkles "displayed credentials that the issuing law enforcement agency said were invalid."

"He had firearms and knives on his person and the Department of Public Safety charged him with criminal impersonation and weapons charges as he did not have the authority in Arizona to have those items," Guglielmi added.

Probable cause documents indicated that Runkles was armed with a loaded pistol, multiple knives, and presented a Franklin County Sheriff's Office badge and an Idaho law enforcement identification card.

About 100,000 people were expected to attend Kirk's memorial service on Sunday. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were also scheduled to attend the event.