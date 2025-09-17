Van Orden Wants To Overthrow Elections In Kirk's Name

As I previously reported, Rep Drunken Van Orden has not been coping very well with the death of Charlie Kirk. But now he's taking his dysfunctionality to new depths. He now wants to overturn elections in Kirk's cursed name.

On Monday, DVO introduced a bill to withhold federal funding from any entity that employs people that don't properly mourn the dead fascist influencer:

Today, Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) introduced legislation that prohibits federal funding for entities that employ individuals who condone and celebrate political violence and domestic terrorism. The introduction of this legislation comes after multiple accounts of individuals making social media posts celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA Co-Founder, Charlie Kirk. “Political violence and politically violent rhetoric have no place in the United States,” said Rep. Van Orden. “Those celebrating or condoning the death of American citizens will not receive federal dollars, period. The time of funding hate is over. These radical individuals will be held accountable.”

DVO has specifically targeted the City of Eau Claire, which is in the heart of his district, because he did not approve of Kirk-related posts by two of the city's councilmen. The posts were not inappropriate except in the sense that they quoted Kirk

DVO stated that despite of the fact that the council members have already deleted their posts and clarified their statements, the only way the situation will be rectified is if the two council members either resign or are terminated. In other words, DVO wants to overturn their two elections because his fee fees got hurt when they didn't praise an unalived fascist propagandist. Boo fucking hoo.

These are duly elected city officials and if they said something DVO didn't like, tough shit. He does not get to cancel their elections. Wisconsin has procedures if the voters want to remove an elected official from office, but no one has indicated this desire.

It is more than a bit ironic that DVO would take this approach. In his relatively short time in the public eye, DVO had had more than his share of incidents involving political violence and political violent rhetoric. And I mean the real stuff, not the faux outrage crap over Kirk. DVO screamed at and terrorized a teen girl working as a librarian aide because he was upset over a LGBTQ display in the library. DVO had physically assaulted a young woman during the RNC and then accused her of assaulting him. He's been posting images of a naked man and falsely claiming that it was a Democratic lawmaker. And, of course, there was the time he illegally used campaign funds to travel to Washington, DC, for his first attempt to overthrow an election. He must have gotten addicted to the feeling that comes with it or something.

If this bill were to somehow pass, it should be applied to DVO first. He'd quit in ten minutes once they cut off his booze money.