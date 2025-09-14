Van Orden Blames, Threatens Everyone Over Kirk's Death

It's not an overgeneralization to say that most people on the right are understandably struggling with the death of Charlie Kirk. I say understandably not because I thought Kirk was a good man but because I am able to empathize and imagine how I would feel if one of my heroes were gunned down. And while everyone grieves in different ways, there are limits. Rep Drunken Van Orden has crossed those limits so often and so far that it's disconcerting.

Since Kirk's death, and long before any information about the shooter was known, DVO was blaming everyone and anyone for the death. Watch how he attacked these reporters:

From Raw Story:

"Every single one of you here. You're at fault," Van Orden insisted. "You are responsible for this, because you are echoing the horrifically horrible political violent rhetoric produced by the Democrat Party." "How can you say that when we don't even know who the shooter is?" one reporter asked. "You know what, knock it off!" the lawmaker replied. "You are responsible for that assassination yesterday. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Even Wisconsin's corporate media giant, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, had to take notice of DVO's out of control behaviors:

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, though, struck a different tone. He said Democrats, including his likely 2026 opponent, were "culpable" in Kirk's death, claimed Democrats "hate God" and said the shooting "is the reason I will be at war for the next 20 (years)," adding: "I will not allow these leftist scumbags to take my country." "I am not sure that you understand what you and your horrible people have done," he said in one post to X responding to the firing of an MSNBC commentator for remarks about the assassination. "Gloves Are Off you (expletive) mayonnaise person."

DVO went so far as to publicly go after the Secretary of Defense because some people had the audacity to exercise their Freedom of Speech:

Since that post, DVO has shown his maturity and leadership skills, or the lack thereof, by doxxing people who did not think that Kirk was a great guy.

Ironically, Mr. Tough Guy still has half of Wisconsin blocked on Xitter and he is still afraid to meet with his constituents. Nor has he agreed to sign off on the release of the Epstein files. Not of this is surprising though. He is one of Trump's little bitches, after all.