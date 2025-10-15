Van Orden: 'The Nobel Prize Does Not Deserve Donald Trump'

Rep Drunken Van Orden went on Newsmax to kiss some big old orange butt over the news from the Middle East:

HOST: And to your first point about the president, I think Operation Midnight Hammer and what he did to Iran's nuclear program, Hamas knows, as the president has said, and again, they'll be held to pay. Your thoughts, by the way, I can't resist when you mentioned the Nobel Committee. : I think it was Ambassador Huckabee, our ambassador in Israel, who said, look, the ultimate judge is gonna be God, not some committee in Europe. And frankly, sir, if this president can end the war in Ukraine, which President Zelensky seems optimistic about today, there's no stop, you know, whether the Nobel Committee wants to recognize it or not, right, the world knows, don't they, Congressman? VAN ORDEN: Well, they sure do. And listen, at this point, the Nobel Peace Prize does not deserve Donald J. Trump. I mean, it's just, it's shocking, and it's in your face. I mean, this guy has done more for world peace in nine months than any president in the history of the United States, period. And it should be recognized. But unfortunately, he's not a globalist. And he is not some fancy guy that's in these circles that are getting rewarded constantly through the international community. You know why? Because he's a strong America first leader, and they simply don't like that.

Let me be the first to congratulate DVO for finally saying a truth - the Nobel Prize doesn't deserve Trump. No one deserves Trump. Just like no one deserve the Black Plague or to be DVO's drinking buddy.

The whole talk about President Pedo deserving the Nobel Prize is simply ridiculous. First off, he wasn't eligible for the prize this year because the nominations were due back at the beginning of the year. Secondly, changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War isn't very peaceful. Neither is arbitrarily bombing boats in international water or declaring war on American cities.

H/T Aaron Rupar