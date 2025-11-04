Van Orden: 'We Do Not Deserve To Be The Majority, Period'

The good people at Heartland Signal dug up some old audio of Rep Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-Bottom of a bottle) talking on The John Fredricks Show from last December. Let me tell you, DVO had an extremely rare moment of lucidity and clairvoyance:

When we have unified government, I'll be very clear about this. When we have unified government, if we cannot get our 12 appropriations bills through in a budget, then we don't deserve to be in the majority any longer. We don't. You know, I don't sugarcoat anything, and I'll take the paint off anybody that is talking smack about these sorts of things.

That includes members of my own party. So, a lot of the reasons you got to understand that we didn't get a lot of things done was because of members of the Republican Party. Some of our far-right guys held things up in the Rules Committee. They voted against rules if the rule passed, and they prevented a lot of these measures getting through. So that's true. The other side of the coin is anything we do has to get through the Senate, which was controlled by Chuck Schumer, and it still is until we get through January.

So, I'll say that again, real clear. When we have unified government, if we can't get our 12 appropriations bills through and a budget passed, then we do not deserve to be in the majority period.