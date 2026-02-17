MAGA Kansas Mayor In Legal Trouble After Illegally Voting

Guys, we found election fraud! A non-American voted! For years! In Kansas! Wait, but he is a Trump-loving Republican. And he is the mayor of a small town in Kansas.

This. Is. Bananas.

The New York Times is reporting that Trump-loving Republicans are learning that one of their own elected leaders IS the illegal voter! In fact, the MAYOR of Coldwater, Joe Ceballos, a legal permanent resident of the United States, has been voting without legally being able to.

Now Ceballos is facing serious prison time for the numerous felony charges he is facing, which include three counts of election perjury and three counts of voting without being qualified.

Even though Ceballos is a tried and true Trump supporter, the Trump administration has vowed to deport him if he is convicted, which seems all but sure. Tricia McLaughlin, the spokeswoman for DHS, stated in a news release: “This alien committed a felony by voting in American elections."

Coldwater, a small Kansas town with about 700 residents, is fully supportive of Ceballos. Almost everyone voted for Donald Trump and supports his policies, yet many of them want the rules to be different for their Mayor.

Back when he was 18, Ceballos registered to vote. He checked the box on the form that said he was a citizen, most likely. In an interview, he said, “Nobody ever told me that I couldn’t vote or register to vote. And so, as a young man, yeah, I did it. I registered.”

But the county clerk said they had no record of Ceballo registering to vote before 1999, when he would have been about 30 years old. He is confident that he registered before 1999, but can't prove it.

Ceballos is the story of an immigrant child who made a wonderful life for himself. He was born in Mexico and came to the United States when he was 4 years old. After moving around the country as a child, his family settled in Coldwater when he was a teenager. He has called the small town home since then.

He received a green card in 1990 and has never returned to Mexico since his childhood. He barely speaks Spanish. He drives a truck, owns a motorcycle, speaks with a "Southern Plains accent," and wears cowboy boots.

He voted for Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024 and said he "still strongly believes in Trump’s immigration laws, about, ‘Let’s get the bad guys out of here.’ You know, they’re murderers, they killed people, they molested people, let’s get them out of her. But I feel like I don’t fit that category. And I feel like that’s how they’re treating me.”

Ok, we reached the FO part of FAFO because he was totally fine with all the other non-Americans being rounded up and deported. Especially criminals!

And just to add to the illegal voting snafu, Ceballos is also a convicted criminal! He was arrested in 1994 and was convicted of misdemeanor battery for his "role in a fight." He was also arrested in 1995 and was convicted of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. He has not been arrested in 30 years.

That doesn't matter, though. He voted illegally and was caught. And he will most likely be convicted and deported, all thanks to the policies he voted for.

Enjoy Mexico!