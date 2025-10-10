FAFO: Rural Kansas Is Losing A Hospital Due To Trump's Big Ugly Bill

A large health system has decided against building a much needed hospital due to Trump's Bill.
FAFO: Rural Kansas Is Losing A Hospital Due To Trump's Big Ugly Bill
Credit: Bluegal via BingAI
By Red PainterOctober 10, 2025

Red states continue to suffer due to Trump's "Big Ugly Bill". This time heavily Republican Kansas is losing a much needed rural hospital - and the company that backed out is placing the blame solely on Donald Trump and his nasty ugly bill.

KOAM News is reporting that Freeman Health System has "decided against building a new hospital in southeast Kansas following its feasibility study."

The hospital was desperately needed to "fill a gap in quality healthcare services in the region."

Freeman said that the study looked at a variety of issues, including the impact of legislation from the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Following their final decision, they said: “Due diligence is not a snapshot in time, it’s a continuous process. The conditions that existed two years ago no longer reflect the current reality.”

Following the decision to walk away from building the hospital, the Frontenac Mayor put out a statement:

"Earlier today, I received a call from Freeman Health System CEO Matt Fry informing me of their decision not to move forward with the Freeman Southeast Kansas Hospital project. This decision was based on a feasibility study initiated by Freeman and made solely by their team.

While we’re disappointed, I want to be clear: this was **not** a reflection of Frontenac’s infrastructure, readiness, or performance as a working partner. From day one, our city worked closely with Freeman and their contractors, providing full support and cooperation throughout.

Should Freeman—or any organization—choose to expand into Southeast Kansas in the future, **Frontenac is here**. We welcome all suitors looking for a great place to call home.

For further questions, please contact Freeman Health System directly."

—Mayor Steve Morrison

FAFO!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon