FAFO: Rural Kansas Is Losing A Hospital Due To Trump's Big Ugly Bill

Red states continue to suffer due to Trump's "Big Ugly Bill". This time heavily Republican Kansas is losing a much needed rural hospital - and the company that backed out is placing the blame solely on Donald Trump and his nasty ugly bill.

KOAM News is reporting that Freeman Health System has "decided against building a new hospital in southeast Kansas following its feasibility study."

The hospital was desperately needed to "fill a gap in quality healthcare services in the region."

Freeman said that the study looked at a variety of issues, including the impact of legislation from the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Following their final decision, they said: “Due diligence is not a snapshot in time, it’s a continuous process. The conditions that existed two years ago no longer reflect the current reality.”

Following the decision to walk away from building the hospital, the Frontenac Mayor put out a statement:

"Earlier today, I received a call from Freeman Health System CEO Matt Fry informing me of their decision not to move forward with the Freeman Southeast Kansas Hospital project. This decision was based on a feasibility study initiated by Freeman and made solely by their team. While we’re disappointed, I want to be clear: this was **not** a reflection of Frontenac’s infrastructure, readiness, or performance as a working partner. From day one, our city worked closely with Freeman and their contractors, providing full support and cooperation throughout. Should Freeman—or any organization—choose to expand into Southeast Kansas in the future, **Frontenac is here**. We welcome all suitors looking for a great place to call home. For further questions, please contact Freeman Health System directly." —Mayor Steve Morrison

FAFO!