Kansas Senior Meal Delivery Program Shutting Down After Losing Funding

Kansas residents are about to feel the pain of voting for Donald Trump - literally - in their stomachs. This is a sad FAFO, actually. But it is important to report on how voting for Trump really affects people all over the country - and how. KWCH is reporting that Everfull, a nonprofit that provides free meals to the South Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SCKAAA) will have to end their contract due to a lack of funding.

Everfull will cease serving meals as of July 1st. Currently, they provide 18,000 meals to senior citizens at various locations across the state, including 22 locations in Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Kingman, McPherson, Sumner, Reno, and Rice counties.

Some of those rural counties gave upwards of 85% of the vote to Trump - for example 85.28% of Chautauqua voted for Trump in the 2024 election. I mean, they literally voted to starve.

Everfull had been working with SCKAAA since March to try to overcome clear funding issues, but was unsuccessful. The only three counties that will continue to receive meals are Butler, Harvey, and Sedgwick because they are funded vy a different means.

The SCKAAA issued a statement:

“SCKAAA remains deeply committed to the health, nutrition, and overall well-being of seniors in our communities. Our mission is centered on ensuring that older adults receive the essential services they rely on, including access to nutritious meals that help them maintain independence, dignity, and quality of life. In alignment with that mission, SCKAAA has been working with Everfull regarding an early termination of their current agreements with the area agency. This decision was not made lightly. It comes after extensive discussions by SCKAAA’s board and a sincere effort to explore all options for continued collaboration. Ultimately, SCKAAA determined it must proceed with early termination due to Everfull’s untimely utilization of funds allocated specifically for congregate meals. In addition, delinquent audits have made it impossible for SCKAAA to request a reallocation of federal and state funds under Everfull’s existing agreements. Our focus now is on ensuring continuity of service. As a result of the overutilization of allocated funds by Everfull, SCKAAA is actively working to establish alternative arrangements that meet the immediate needs of area seniors, under its current restraints, while also putting in place a sustainable and responsible plan for the future. We understand the importance of these services, and we want the community to know that SCKAAA is doing everything possible to minimize disruption and ensure that seniors continue to receive the support they deserve. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we move forward with a plan that prioritizes care, appreciation, and service to our area seniors.”

It is unclear from the reporting where the funding issue stems from or if this could be resolved with state and federal funding assistance. Regardless, this is a sad situation that will lead to countless senior citizens missing meals and potentially facing life threatening consequences from it.