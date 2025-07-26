FAFO: Kansas And Missouri Lose Funding For Power Transmission Line

Kansas and Missouri, two states that heavily voted for Trump, are in the Finding Out part of FAFO. They just lost funding for a HUGE energy project that would have been incredibly beneficial for both states, but Donald Trump's administration has decided it is not needed.

KSNT is reporting that Trump has cancelled a $4.9 billion loan for a project called the Grain Belt Express. It was a project intended to build a power transmission line connected the two states.

The loan was guaranteed by Joe Biden, so of course Donald Trump is pulling it back. The Trump DOE decided to cancel the first phase oof the loan on July 23rd.

They wrote a press release saying:

“After a thorough review of the project’s financials, DOE found that the conditions necessary to issue the guarantee are unlikely to be met and it is not critical for the federal government to have a role in supporting this project. To ensure more responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources, DOE has terminated its conditional commitment.”

That is a whole lot of words to say "just kidding, no money for you."

The Grain Belt Express would have been "a 578-mile-long 2,500-megawatt transmission line from Ford County, Kansas to Callaway County, Missouri." The project would have connected 3 regional grids: the Southwest Power Pool, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and Associated Electric Cooperative Incorporated.

It surely would have benefited customers and the project itself would have been a boom for critical energy and infrastructure jobs in both states. Alas, Trump hates anything Biden supported.

FAFO.