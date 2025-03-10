Charlie Kirk: 'If Universities Don't Kiss My Ass They'lll Lose Federal Funding'

More threats against US institutions coming from the MAGAt crowd.
By John AmatoMarch 10, 2025

MAGA cult member Charlie Kirk threatened all universities that receive federal funding by demanding they treat Turning Point USA like kings or they will lose their funding.

The First Amendment doesn't apply to outside organizations wanting to come in and fill universities with their propaganda.

MAGAts are clucking around like headless fucking chickens rapturing in Trump's election win.

Media Matters caught this on Friday.

"Breaking news, everybody. Trump has canceled 400 million dollars to Columbia University over rising antisemitism on campus," Kirk said. "That is just the start. For all these campuses that don't treat us well at Turning Point USA, and you guys restrict freedom of speech, your funding might be cut soon."

Kirk and Turning Point USA have no right to demand anything from any university. It's up to their discretion who is allowed on campus and who is not.

Attacking universities for student protests is un-American and fascist.

Trump's entire policy is reigning hell on anything to the left of the QAnon evangelical pizzagate crowd.

Charlie Kirk is not a "controversial figure".

He's a known white supremacist who's said out loud he won't fly on a plane if the pilot is Black and constantly pushes great replacement and other far right racist conspiracies

www.mediamatters.org/charlie-kirk...

The Serfs (@theserfstv.bsky.social) 2025-03-07T21:27:19.334Z

