Trump’s Illegal Library Appointees Blocked From Entering The Building

Kudos to the folks at the Library of Congress. They showed the courage and cojones billionaires with a lot more clout failed to muster.

You may recall that Felon 47 recently fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden with a trumped up excuse. Since then, President Please Bribe Me, who probably hasn’t read a book since high school, if even then, also fired the director of the Copyright Office. Then Trump declared Todd Blanche, his former personal attorney and now the deputy attorney general, as the acting librarian. Two other DOJ officials were declared deputy librarian and acting director of the Copyright Office. They were Brian Nieves and Paul Perkins, respectively.

But those plucky workers at the Library of Congress knew a Trump con when they saw one and refused to be bamboozled. More specifically, they refused to allow Nieves and Perkins to enter the building:

From The New York Times:

Around 9 a.m. [on Monday], the two Justice Department officials arrived at the library’s James Madison Memorial Building and sought access to the U.S. Copyright Office, which is housed there. They brought a letter from the White House declaring that Mr. Blanche was the acting librarian and that he had selected the two men for top roles at the agency. … Staff members at the library balked and called the U.S. Capitol Police as well as their general counsel, Meg Williams, who told the two officials that they were not allowed access to the Copyright Office and asked them to leave, one of the people said. Mr. Perkins and Mr. Nieves then left the building willingly, accompanied to the door by Ms. Williams. The library’s staff is recognizing Robert Newlen, the principal deputy librarian who was Dr. Hayden’s No. 2, as the acting librarian until it gets direction from Congress, one of the people familiar with the situation said. In a brief email to the staff on Monday, Mr. Newlen noted that the White House had named a new acting librarian and suggested that the matter was still unresolved. “Currently, Congress is engaged with the White House, and we have not yet received direction from Congress about how to move forward. We will share additional information as we receive it,” he wrote, signing the note as the “acting librarian of Congress.”

We can probably count on the Republican-controlled Congress rolling over for Trump again. But delaying and disrupting the MAGA authoritarianism is a tactic we regular folks can and should use.

A round of applause for the librarians!