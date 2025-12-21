Garcia: Americans Have ‘Had It’ With Trump’s Epstein Cover Up

“There is no scenario” where Democrats allow the Trump DOJ “to continue this cover up,” Rep. Garcia said.
By NewsHound EllenDecember 21, 2025

On Friday, the Trump Department of Justice released only some of the Epstein files it was legally required to release. Fortune described the document dump as having “landed with a thud as page after page of documents have been blacked out, with many nearly totally redacted.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, the Democratic ranking member of the House Oversight Committee is big mad.

“Oh, there will definitely be a response” to the DOJ shenanigans, Garcia told MS NOW. He said that Democrats “have been planning and waiting for this moment for a long time.” Teams are currently reviewing the documents and “absolutely actively working on a response,” he added.

Outside organizations and groups are doing the same thing, Garcia said.

“So, there is no scenario where we're going to allow [Attorney General] Pam Bondi, the DOJ and Donald Trump to continue this cover up,” he said. “They are defying the Congress right now. and I would hope that Mike Johnson, who is supposed to be leading the entire body, would actually say something and back us up for once and demand transparency and justice for the survivors.”

Don’t hold your breath on that score.

Clearly, Garcia isn’t. Cohost Alicia Menendez read Deputy Attorney General (and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer) Todd Blanche’s letter to Congress claiming that instead of complying with the law’s deadline of December 19, the DOJ would produce the documents “on a rolling basis” over the next two weeks.

Garcia started by calling BS on Blanche’s excuse that there are just too many documents to be reviewed to have them ready by the time they were legally required. He pointed out that the DOJ has supposedly been working on the documents since the beginning of the Trump administration. They were on Bondi’s desk, reviewed by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and “They’ve had hundreds and hundreds of agents put these documents together,” he said.

Then Garcia really laid down the gauntlet.

GARCIA: I think maybe Todd Blanche thinks that we're just going to move on to the next day or two and wait for the next batch. Yet he sent us stuff today that is completely redacted. And if he doesn't think that we're going to focus like a hawk on these documents and analyze what they're actually not telling us, he's crazy.

They're clearly trying to hide something, divert our attention, and ensure that they continue this coverup. We've had it. The American public deserves transparency. There's an active subpoena. There's a law in place. And Donald Trump and Pam Bondi continue to, in my opinion, cover and lead a massive cover up on the Epstein files. And people are tired of this corruption.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon