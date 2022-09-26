Charlie Kirk Has Some Weird Thoughts On Whether Meloni Is Fascist

Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk weighed in today on Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni's terrifying victory in a general election in Italy. She will be Italy's first female prime minister, and she's a fascist.

Kirk said of Meloni's ideology, "It's not fascist. It's common sense, it's normal, it's middle of the road."

Wrong, wrong, wrong again.

Via the Associated Press:

The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy's national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini's 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and Italy's first woman premier.

The AP's article is titled, "How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy."

Kirk is trying to normalize something that isn't normal. That's why MAGA Republicans got upset when President Joe Biden called out the semi-fascism with MAGA Republicans. Italy didn't look at what had happened here. If Meloni isn't reelected when her term ends, how much do you want to make a dollar bet that she will claim it was "rigged."?

Here Charlie. A history lesson for you.

New Italian PM says “we will never be slaves…at the mercy of financial speculators.” Sounds just like 1930s in Italy and Germany. No thanks for the memories. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 26, 2022

Mussolini enjoyed publicly referring to Jewish people as “financial speculators” who needed to be controlled. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 26, 2022

When a Fascist leader speaks, whether in Europe or America, never brush aside what you are hearing as meaningless rhetoric. Do not fail to learn from the history of the 1930s. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 26, 2022