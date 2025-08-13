Karoline Leavitt Covers Up Trump's Addled Brain -- Again

Donald Trump has told the press twice he was going to meet Putin in Russia, when their summit is in Alaska, part of the United States as of now, at least.

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, AI Barbie Press secretary was asked if Trump was actually believed he was going to Russia instead of the the 49th state and she pretended what Trump actually meant was there could be plans in the future for Trump to go to Russia.

Nice try, dimwit.

Q: The President said at the podium yesterday, twice, that he was planning to go to Russia. Was that a verbal slip-up, or does he actually plan to go to Russia? LEAVITT: Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia, and on Friday the President will be meeting with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska, as you know.

The question is does Trump know where he's going to meet Putin? It sure doesn't seem like it.