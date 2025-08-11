Trump Confused About Putin Trip: 'I'm Going To Russia On Friday'

Is Alaska part of Russia now?
Trump Confused About Putin Trip: 'I'm Going To Russia On Friday'
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoAugust 11, 2025

During a press conference earlier today on his takeover of DC, Trump confused where he was meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin and claimed he was going to Russia on Friday, which is not the case.

To get the public off the Epstein files cover-up, Trump and his idol (Vladimir Putin) orchestrated a meeting with the Russian leader in Alaska to discuss a supposed peace deal with Ukraine. It's impossible to negotiate a peace deal without the party that was attacked, but it's all optics to Trump.

"You know, I'm going to see Putin," Trump said. "I'm going to Russia on Friday."

Oops.

Putin is meeting Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Although, the details haven't been worked out yet and no venue has been selected for the summit.

Did Trump, in the dead of night, give Alaska back to Russia? There are gaffes and then there are *Trump* gaffes.

How does a US president get mixed up like this?

