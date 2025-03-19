Putin Keeps Trump Waiting, Breaks Cease-Fire And Bombs Ukraine Overnight

That's a total humiliation.
Putin Keeps Trump Waiting, Breaks Cease-Fire And Bombs Ukraine Overnight
By John AmatoMarch 19, 2025

Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin completely humiliated Donald Trump yesterday.

Putin kept Trump waiting one hour before making their scheduled phone call to discuss "peace." Putin rejected Trump's request of a total cease-fire and instead agreed to a month long pause of attacks on energy and infrastructure.

Trump took to social media to hail his talk with Putin. "We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote.

That lasted about as long as it took for Putin to hang up on Trump.

The Telegraph reports that," Putin’s forces conducted an airstrike on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports, leaving part of the city without electricity."

Yesterday, all over social media, you saw Putin laughing when told Trump was waiting for his call.

The meeting was supposedly to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. What was released by the White House was not a peace deal, but a total surrender of Ukraine.

russia-demands

Every second of Trump's time in the White House he uses as some photo op and yesterday was supposed to be a big deal.

It turned out that Pappy Trump was made the fool by his pal, Vlad. And thus, the US was made to look like fools too.

Watch Mike Waltz claim it's all fake news and then backtrack, claiming technical difficulties.

Mike Waltz dismisses reports that Putin kept Trump waiting as "completely false garbage fake news," but then in the next breath says "sometimes there are some technical difficulties."

"Donald J Trump does not sit and wait for an hour for any head of state," he adds

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-19T13:29:00.783Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon