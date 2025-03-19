Putin Keeps Trump Waiting, Breaks Cease-Fire And Bombs Ukraine Overnight

Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin completely humiliated Donald Trump yesterday.

Putin kept Trump waiting one hour before making their scheduled phone call to discuss "peace." Putin rejected Trump's request of a total cease-fire and instead agreed to a month long pause of attacks on energy and infrastructure.

Trump took to social media to hail his talk with Putin. "We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote.

That lasted about as long as it took for Putin to hang up on Trump.

The Telegraph reports that," Putin’s forces conducted an airstrike on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports, leaving part of the city without electricity."

Yesterday, all over social media, you saw Putin laughing when told Trump was waiting for his call.

Putin is meant to be speaking to Trump around now, but he is talking to a room full of oligarchs instead. Asked if he's going to be late, Putin waves off the question and says not to listen to his spokesman pic.twitter.com/LDTU8BNQAr — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 18, 2025

The meeting was supposedly to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. What was released by the White House was not a peace deal, but a total surrender of Ukraine.



Every second of Trump's time in the White House he uses as some photo op and yesterday was supposed to be a big deal.

It turned out that Pappy Trump was made the fool by his pal, Vlad. And thus, the US was made to look like fools too.

Watch Mike Waltz claim it's all fake news and then backtrack, claiming technical difficulties.