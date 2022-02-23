Overnight, Ukraine President Declares State Of Emergency

CNN is all Ukraine, all the time, and today is no different.

"A state of emergency is to be introduced across all government-controlled region across the entire country," John Berman said.

He said the Russians adding logistics near the Ukraine border, including a field hospital and shelters. .

"The Pentagon is moving F-35 and Apache helicopters to the Baltic states and NATO's eastern flank. About 800 U.S. troops are being repositioned from Italy to the Baltic region. NATO secretary-general announced there's evidence Russian troops moved into the Donbas in eastern Ukraine," Brianna Keilar said.

"Ukraine is calling on all of its citizens in Russia to leave the country. They say diplomacy is still Plan A, but Plan B is to fight for every inch of land in every city, every village. Here in the United States, American businesses are also being warned to watch out for ransomware attacks in retaliation."

Jim Sciutto said, "There have been times in this crisis when there's been daylight between Ukrainian officials and U.S. officials with the urgency of the threat from Russia. That time has gone. You have Ukraine in the span of a couple hours making two announcements. In fact, let's talk about the state of emergency. It will be in effect for 30 days. What does that mean practically? They will increase security at critical infrastructure in this country. Power stations, bridges, and also increased security at transport hubs, roads, et cetera.

"Why is that? It's the U.S. view that Russia already has operatives on the ground in this country, right. That both the undercover military and intelligence here, but also part of their battle plan, if they follow through, is to go after critical infrastructure. This happens as just a short time before that the Ukrainian government told all of them to stop going to Russia. If you're there, come back now. There is a lot of movement. People with family there, business there."

He also talked about a call convened by the senior FBI cyber official with local U.S. businesses and local U.S. governments and explaining to them they need to be cognizant of the possibility for Russian ransomware attacks as this crisis with Ukraine grows.

"There isn't a specific threat they are talking about here, but they are warning local governments and businesses to be cognizant of is the possibility of increased ransomware attacks. They specifically told the folks on this call to be thoughtful about those things that they have in their control considered critical infrastructure, right? Critical provisions. Think back to the pipeline attack that originated from Russian hackers. They want folks to be prepared for the possibility of attacks like that. Now, this is part of a campaign that the DHS and the FBI have been carrying out for a while now as the tension has brewed."