Idiot Trump Spokesliar Thinks Harvard Has 'LGBTQ Graduate Majors'

Here's how they're covering the Trump administration's full out assault on Harvard these days, where they've been going after everything from their tax-exempt status, to enrolling international students, to you name it.

Trump spokesliar Karoline Leavitt made an appearance on Fox's Hannity this Tuesday, and lamely tried to justify Trump's ongoing attacks on any institutions that might dare to stand up to him, while pretending Harvard has "LGBTQ graduate majors."

HANNITY: So, so Harvard, for example, is a $53 billion endowment. We'll go through some of the finances later in the show tonight. $53 billion is a lot of money. And they also have institutionalized discrimination and anti-Semitism, and they've not taken a stand against it yet they take a stand against everything else and embrace DEI. My question is, why would they get one American taxpayer dollar knowing that this is the case, and also the case a lot of other Ivy League institutions. LEAVITT: Well, that's a very good question, Sean, rooted in common sense, and I watched the left wing cable media, CNN on my television in the White House all day today, and they were up in arms over the president's common sense policy when it comes to federal funding for Harvard. And not a single one of those left wing reporters can answer the question of why an institution that is pushing anti-American values with a $53 billion endowment should receive a single penny of taxpayer funds. And the president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools, and programs, in state schools, where they are promoting American values, but most importantly educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society, apprenticeships, electricians, plumbers. We need more of those in our country and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University, and that's what this administration's position is. And we also are not going to tolerate the illegal criminal anti-Semitic behavior that we saw take place at Harvard and many other college campuses across the country.

Pathetic Sean Hannity didn't blink an eye after she said it and just moved on to continuing to bash Biden for the supposed "cover up" that he's old.

Trump is not hiring the best and the brightest to go out there and give North Korean television a run for their money day in and day out while he tries to destroy everything that actually made America great.

Chris Hayes summed up perfectly what this administration is trying to do with the attack on Harvard and why it's so important that they, and we, are standing up to them.