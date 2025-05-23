Idiot WH Spox: Memecoin Gala Is On Trump's 'Personal Time'

A White House gala Thursday evening brought together 220 investors in President Trump's cryptocurrency meme coin, which has earned him millions since its launch.

Honestly, Democrats should lead with, "It's the corruption, stupid."

Fortune reports, "Guests must arrive no earlier than 5:30 p.m., per the email. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and may go as late as 10 p.m. Formal attire is required, including “Evening Dress for Ladies.” All invitees must complete a background check before attending the gala."

“It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime memorable evening with the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” tells us this is another illegal scheme to make millions for his crypto-grift.

Meanwhile, he's cutting millions of people off of Medicaid and giving tax cuts to the same people buying his $TRUMP crap.

Foreigners and people of influence are using his meme coin event to gain access, which is forbidden in the US Constitution. US democracy comes at a price.

It's a con of the highest order because Republicans shut their eyes and let him break the law.

CNN writes, "The guests are expected to include President Donald Trump himself and 220 of the top $TRUMP buyers, who collectively dumped an estimated $148 million over three weeks into the meme coin—a type of crypto product that is functionally useless as a currency or investment vehicle and one that serious investors avoid because of its tendency to collapse in value."

The WSJ wants him to disclose who is attending and writes that, “If he won’t do that, he could at least disclose his crypto contest’s winners so Americans know who may be trying to buy access to the President.”

A.I. Barbie Karoline Leavitt was asked about this on Thursday.

REPORTER: On the president's dinner tonight, will the White House commit to making a list of the attendees public so people can see who's paying for that kind of access to the president? LEAVITT: Well, as you know, Garrett, this question has been raised with the president. I have also addressed the dinner tonight. The president is attending it in his personal time. It is not a White House dinner. It's not taking place here at the White House, but certainly I can raise that question and try to get you an answer for it.

Trump going to Camp David for a weekend with his wife is personal time.

A US president does not have "personal time" when he's hosting a massive dinner/fundraiser and making millions of dollars off of it, with people doing so to influence his actions.

Republicans freaked out and investigated Hillary Clinton's Christmas card list over concerns regarding White House access.

Trump is illegally scheming out in the open and selling a worthless meme coin to enrich himself.