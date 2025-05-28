Trump Kills Free Markets, Threatens Apple With Tariffs

A heavily bronzed Trump demanded a single company, Apple, to make iPhones in the US or face punishment with high tariffs.

Can you imagine if President Biden made the same demands to a private company?

Fox News would have had twenty-four hour a day bitch-feast marathon claiming he ended free market capitalism in America. Republicans in Congress would have convened dozens of congressional hearings claiming Biden was a demon in disguise working for Satan trying to destroy America.

QUESTION: And then, Mr. President, Mr. President, on Apple, on Apple, you said this morning that if they don't make their iPhones in the U.S., you're going to hit them with a 25 percent tariff. Do you have the power to tariff one single company? And why would you want to hurt an American company in that way? TRUMP: It would be more It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair. So anybody that makes that product, and that'll start on, I guess, the end of June. It'll come out. I think we have that appropriately done by the end of June, so if they make that product. Now, again, when they build their plant here, there's no tariff. So they're going to be building plants here. But I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants. I said, that's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell into here without tariffs. And that's the way it is.

Trump taking punitive actions against a corporation for not bowing to his demands is illegal.

When Trump does it, we get crickets from thew MAGA GOP and Fox News yawns.