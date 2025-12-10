'Not What We Voted For': MAGA Pollster Finds Trump 'Losing Republicans'

MAGA pollster Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports warned that President Donald Trump was "losing Republicans" because he wasn't giving them "what we voted for."

During a Monday interview with MAGA influencer Steve Bannon, Mitchell said that young Republican voters were expecting Trump to be more like Spain's right-wing dictator, General Francisco Franco.

"I'm just saying that they want their Franco," Mitchell explained. "And I kind of think a lot of people thought Donald Trump would be that person. And so these things that we've seen have, you know, drawn blood. Donald Trump's down to a negative 12 net approval rating, which puts him on par at about three months after COVID in the middle of the George Floyd riots."

"Slow down," Bannon interrupted. "Did I just hear you say, Mark Mitchell, that they're looking for their Franco and they don't think Trump has turned out to be that?"

"Well, you know, you poll, and then sometimes you read people's responses, and I got a lot of DMs from disaffected MAGA people who are like, what is going on?" Mitchell replied. "This is not what we voted for. And one of them said, I thought Trump was going to be our Franco. Now, I can't get into Spanish history. But the idea is that you have, like, an even-handed dictator essentially restore order and return the republic."

"And we're looking around and Donald Trump, in my opinion, ran very heavily on drain the swamp," he continued. "Well, that means fixing the systems that have failed us."

"But just now in the last two or three weeks, he's losing Republicans now. He had a 53% Republican strong approval, lowest of his term, not where you'd want it to be."