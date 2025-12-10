'True The Vote' Grifter Named As New Head Of FEMA Response

Trump keeps hiring one sociopath after another. Wonder how long this polished turd, who is one of the leaders of True The Vote, will last? Via the Handbasket, the Marisa Kabas newsletter:

The name Gregg Phillips may not ring any bells, but it’s possible you’re familiar with his past work. Maybe you’ve heard of “2000 Mules,” a 2022 documentary by far right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza based on completely unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election drummed up by True the Vote, an election denier nonprofit where Phillips has long served in leadership. (The widely debunked film featured the late Charlie Kirk.) Or maybe you remember when Trump tweeted in 2016 with zero evidence that “millions” of people voted illegally in that year’s presidential election? That was based solely on a previous tweet from Phillips, which was also based on no evidence.

Phillipps’ impact on the lives of Americans is about to significantly grow, The Handbasket is the first to report per multiple sources, with his new job as Administrator of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery (ORR). Despite having zero experience in disaster response, Phillips has publicly shown a keen interest in the inner-workings of his new agency and natural disasters, despite never having professionally worked in these spaces. He’s posted on LinkedIn that his “work in disasters and emergencies goes back four decades” and refers to himself as “a very vocal opponent of FEMA.” On his Wikipedia page you’ll find an entire section labeled “Allegations of grift, ethical misconduct, philandering, nepotism and cronyism.” Despite it all, he’s about to take on one of those most important roles in federal disaster management.

“I would like to punch that bitch in the mouth right now,” Phillips said during a January 27th discussion of the Hunter Biden laptop saga on his podcast Onward, co-hosted by True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht. It’s unclear if he was referring to Hunter or to his father, former President Biden.

Phillips continued his tirade: “Doing what he did to us, for doing what he did to you, for doing what he did to this entire movement. I would just like to find him and punch him in the mouth. I don't care. I'm sure they'd put me in jail. I'm sure they'd put me in jail again. Whatever. This guy is the most horrible of all human beings. He is a nasty, shitty, crappy human being, and he deserves to die. And I hope he does. I'll deal with the God in that later.”