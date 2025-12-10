'True The Vote' Grifter Named As New Head Of FEMA Response

Oh, and he's also an opponent of FEMA.
By Susie MadrakDecember 10, 2025

Trump keeps hiring one sociopath after another. Wonder how long this polished turd, who is one of the leaders of True The Vote, will last? Via the Handbasket, the Marisa Kabas newsletter:

The name Gregg Phillips may not ring any bells, but it’s possible you’re familiar with his past work. Maybe you’ve heard of “2000 Mules,” a 2022 documentary by far right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza based on completely unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election drummed up by True the Vote, an election denier nonprofit where Phillips has long served in leadership. (The widely debunked film featured the late Charlie Kirk.) Or maybe you remember when Trump tweeted in 2016 with zero evidence that “millions” of people voted illegally in that year’s presidential election? That was based solely on a previous tweet from Phillips, which was also based on no evidence.

Phillipps’ impact on the lives of Americans is about to significantly grow, The Handbasket is the first to report per multiple sources, with his new job as Administrator of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery (ORR). Despite having zero experience in disaster response, Phillips has publicly shown a keen interest in the inner-workings of his new agency and natural disasters, despite never having professionally worked in these spaces. He’s posted on LinkedIn that his “work in disasters and emergencies goes back four decades” and refers to himself as “a very vocal opponent of FEMA.” On his Wikipedia page you’ll find an entire section labeled “Allegations of grift, ethical misconduct, philandering, nepotism and cronyism.” Despite it all, he’s about to take on one of those most important roles in federal disaster management.

“I would like to punch that bitch in the mouth right now,” Phillips said during a January 27th discussion of the Hunter Biden laptop saga on his podcast Onward, co-hosted by True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht. It’s unclear if he was referring to Hunter or to his father, former President Biden.

Phillips continued his tirade: “Doing what he did to us, for doing what he did to you, for doing what he did to this entire movement. I would just like to find him and punch him in the mouth. I don't care. I'm sure they'd put me in jail. I'm sure they'd put me in jail again. Whatever. This guy is the most horrible of all human beings. He is a nasty, shitty, crappy human being, and he deserves to die. And I hope he does. I'll deal with the God in that later.”

SCOOP — Gregg Phillips, a conspiracy theorist with no emergency management experience who helped produce the election-denying documentary ‘2000 Mules’ with Dinesh D’Souza and has faced numerous legal inquiries, has been named head of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery.

My story:

Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2025-12-09T22:55:19.815Z

True the Vote and 2000 Mules also targeted voting districts with a high proportion of black voters, falsely claiming they committed election fraud.

Gregg Phillips eventually admitted the "mule route" was "conceptual" and Black American Mark Andrews accused of being a "mule" was exonerated in court.

Arty-san (@arty-san.bsky.social) 2025-08-12T22:21:18.671Z

Gregg Phillips of election denial organization True the Vote claimed on a True the Vote podcast that following Trump's new elections executive order, "I've been in contact with people at [the Department of Homeland Security] that ... now want to partner with us to help uncover all of this stuff."

Alex Kaplan (@alkapdc.bsky.social) 2025-04-01T20:26:33.368Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon