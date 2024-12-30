Trump Is Coming: Ways To Prepare For The Onslaught

No one is coming to save us. Trump (and Musk) will be in charge of the United States in a few weeks. Watching the MAGA civil war is awesome but the fact remains that the people who will soon run our country do not have the best interests of Americans in mind.

Historian Thomas Zimmer explained why the second Trump presidency will be far more dangerous. Zimmer wrote:

"This will be a much more radical regime – and it will operate under conditions that are vastly more favorable to its extremist cause."

Y'all this post is dark but we need to prepare because the next few years (at best) will be brutal.

Digital Safety Is Critical

Legacy media is reporting about Trump as if it's just another presidential transition. But historians and experts warn citizens to prepare for the worst. One of the first things everyone can do is clean up their digital profile and drastically change your mobile phone habits.

Ronan Farrow wrote a great article in the New Yorker about the technology the Trump administration could use to hack your phone.

Wired reported on wats to protect yourself from government surveillance.

Get Signal

Get Yubico

Inventory and delete social media platforms

Good Independent Blogs and Media

Reading and supporting independent media will be more important than ever in Trump 2.0. Supporting indie media organizations like Crooks and Liars, Meidas Touch, Mueller She Wrote's MSW Media, Democracy Docket and more.

A few Substack publications on my must read list:

Author Rachel Bitecofer's Substack, The Cycle is informative but not always easy read.

A Substack that offers specific steps on preparing for Trump 2.0 is Left to Our Own Devices. This blog offers tactical advice such as how to:

Ensure medication access

Prepare for power outages

Get your passport

Lucid by historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Authoritarian expert and professor Timothy Synder's Substack is amazing.

Finally, Thomas Zimmer's Democracy Americana contains some of the best information about the coming Trump rule.

We'll have more information in the coming days. But bookmark this post and share it.