GOP Rep. Fails To Mention Trump Negotiated 'Unfair' Trade Deals

Someone needs to tell Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew who it was that negotiated some of the trade deals he's now attacking as "unfair." Van Drew made an appearance on this Saturday's Fox News Live, and was asked by host Rich Edson how long he thought the people in his district were going to be willing to bear with Trump if prices go up due to Trump's tariffs.

Van Drew responded by first lying that it hasn't had any effect on the economy yet. It has. Then attacking liberals and pretending the left just loves free trade, which is also untrue. What they don't like is the illegal and erratic way Trump is going about this, and which countries he's decided to go after, like Canada. Van Drew admitted that all the crazy crap Trump, Musk and the DOGE bros are doing is going to cause some pain, but downplayed just how bad it's going to be for Americans once the all the damage from the cuts they're making is finally done.

Van Drew also lied about the economy under Biden, and failed to mention he had the Trump economy he inherited and the pandemic to contend with when he took office, and that the US recovered from that better than most of our counterparts.

Here's Van Drew pretending he never heard of the USMCA that Trump negotiated back in 2020.

EDSON: You look and you turn now to the, to the tariff issue, the president is saying you might, you might have to bear with me here. How long do you think that, that people in the US, that the people in your district are, are gonna be willing to, to bear with the president if, if prices go up? VAN DREW: Well, first of all, nothing bad has happened yet. Second of all, under our previous president, Joe Biden, prices went up a lot on everything, and it wasn't a tariff issue. And there was no reason for that. That was just bad governing and bad government. You know, it is ironic, and maybe hypocritical is even the better word, that, you know, we have people on the left that are so concerned about the environment and our air and our water, and so am I, and so are Republicans. They're so concerned about that and they want to stop all production of any fossil fuel energy. Yet, when it comes to tariffs, they wanna buy all their goods and services from countries like China that are belching out all kinds of pollutants into the atmosphere. They want to buy their goods and services from countries that use slave labor at times, underpay the people who work in their factories, and are using child labor. It's unbelievable, and that doesn't bother them. That's okay. All President Trump is saying here is it's been unfair and the trade agreements that China and other countries have negotiated with the United States of America, in some cases, have been blatantly unfair. Why is it okay to be unfair to America? Why do we have trade agreements where American goods get hurt and American products aren't bought? That's not right. So he's trying to number one level the playing field and real quickly here, second thing that he wants to do, is he's negotiating. He's negotiating to make sure we stop that flow of fentanyl. He's negotiating to make sure that we get better deals. He knows what he's doing with this, and Congress should stand behind him. I do. It may be a little bumpy at first, all of this, by the way, may be a little bumpy at first, but it's going to get better and at the end of the day it'll be good. EDSON: All right, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, thanks for joining us this afternoon.

Keep telling that lie Congressman and we'll see be happy to play the tape back of you in a few months.