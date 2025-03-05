Trump Already Capitulating And Backtracking On Tariffs

Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary went on Larry Kudlow's program Wednesday and immediately started backtracking on the tariffs Trump has levied against Canada Mexico and China.

With the stock market crashing you can bet Trump's big donors were on the phone screaming at at him.

.

Enter Howard Lutnick, who claimed that Trump is imposing these tariffs to make our closest neighbors close the borders and stop letting fentanyl into the country.

Did you know these tariffs were not targeted for the US economy which Trump ran on, but to fight a drug war?

Like all Trump hires, Lutnick is a smooth talking con man trying to lie liars way out of Trump's intentions all along.

LUTNICK: But the fentanyl deaths are just not declining in the way we expected. KUDLOW: So what do you think the president's gonna do? LUTNICK: He's gonna come out today angry that Americans are still being killed. Now, both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they'll do better, and the president's listening, because you know he's very, very fair and very reasonable, so I think he's gonna work something out with them. It's not gonna be a pause, none of that pause stuff, but I think he's gonna figure out, you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle some way, and we're gonna probably be announcing that tomorrow. So somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome, the president moving with the Canadians and Mexicans, but not all the way. KUDLOW: Just to clarify, you mentioned an announcement tomorrow, less than 25% or how would you characterize this announcement? Well, I think he's gonna think about USMCA. He's got people in USMCA, people in who are backing the way he set trade up in his first term, and those people outside of it. So he's really looking carefully at that, trying to figure out is there a way in there that he can come in the middle where he'll give the Canadians and Mexicans something, but they've gotta do more, they've gotta end fentanyl death.



You can't just say, it's okay, people can die. That is just not a thing. Well, of course not, you're 100%, and so is he. So the point here, as I understand, and again, just trying to clarify, if they make additional progress to president's satisfaction or your satisfaction, the tariffs might not be across the board tariffs, there might be exemptions through the tariffs.

Trump said the United States is been ripped off for generations and his tariffs would pay down the deficit and explode the US economy like never before

He never mentioned fentanyl deaths as the cause for his idiotic tariffs.

When they make the announcement tomorrow, Demented Donald will tell everyone how he won the battle because he's better than Lincoln and now fentanyl deaths will go away, etc.

There is a MAGA sucker born everyday.