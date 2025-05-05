Extremist GOPers Push To Make Medicaid Into Block Grants

House Republicans are considering “per capita caps” for Medicaid which would throttle federal funding without technically changing benefits. The key Republicans who support the proposal argue it is not technically a “cut." Uh huh! Via the Hill:

But the controversial plan would change the nature of the Medicaid program by putting a cap on federal Medicaid payments to states that expanded the program under the Affordable Care Act. However, GOP leaders say nothing is certain as they debate the best way to offset President Trump’s massive tax cuts. Moderate and battleground-district Republicans are pushing back on threats to Medicaid, while conservatives and budget hawks are agitating for deeper cuts.

The war, as always, is between Republicans who are terrified of losing their seats, and Republicans who want to be EVEN MEANER TO POOR PEOPLE.