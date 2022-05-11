Panicked PA GOPers Try To Block Extremist In Governor's Race

GQPer Doug Mastriano was at the Capitol attack, was part of the move to put up a slate of fake electors in Pennsylvania, and tried to force an election audit. I was concerned there were still enough MAGAts in Pennsyltucky to put him in the governor's seat. So naturally, I am tickled pink at the pickle Republicans find themselves in! Polls show that if Mastriano is their candidate, they will lose bigly. So they're desperately trying to get the other candidates to drop out, hoping they can pull together enough support for a compromise candidate. Go, Doug! Via The Inquirer.com:

Republican leaders are trying to corral Mastriano’s four leading rivals to urge all but one of them to drop out — and endorse the one with the best poll numbers. One version of the proposal calls for rallying behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, who was well-liked by former President Donald Trump and polling in second place in the latest public survey. It’s a long-shot ploy a week before the primary that many Republicans believe is likely to fail.

But it reflects the panic in some quarters over the likelihood Mastriano, a far-right state senator from Franklin County, will lead the GOP ticket this fall.

“Everyone is coming to the realization we should have come to two months ago,” said a source close to one of the campaigns: that Mastriano would lose a general election by double digits to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and there needs to be a single alternative.