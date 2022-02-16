Jan. 6th Committee Subpoenas Six GOPers In Fake Elector Plot

The Jan. 6 committee issued subpoenas late yesterday to Arizona GQP Chairwoman Kelli Ward (who you saw here recently kicking a cop during her arrest on a semi-unrelated charge), GOP State Sen. Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania (who's a leading candidate for the PA gubernatorial nomination) and four others over their scheme to use fake electors to overturn Joe Biden's election. Via CNBC.com:

Individuals included in the latest batch of subpoenas allegedly tried to send “alternate electors” to Washington to vote for then-President Donald Trump in key swing states won by President Joe Biden, the select committee said.

That includes Ward, who also “apparently spoke with former President Trump and members of his staff about election certification issues in Arizona,” committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a letter, citing documents on file with his investigation.

[...] The other subpoenas were issued to Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who led Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 campaign; Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox; and Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem.