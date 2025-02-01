Yambo Calls In Missile Strikes On Low-Threat IS Group In Somalia

Because damn it, he needed a win!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 1, 2025

Yambo says he ordered military air strikes on a senior attack planner and others from the Islamic State group in Somalia. Via BBC:

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump posted on social media.

"The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

No, they weren't threatening the United States. But after a week of bumbling attempts to destroy the federal government, the Yam Man needed a win.

In a post on X, the office of the president of Somalia said they had been informed of the US strike targeting senior IS leadership in the northern part of the country.

The BBC could not independently verify reports of casualties.

Trump did not name any of the people targeted in strikes.

The president ended the post with: "The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that "WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!"

IS in Somalia is notorious for extorting locals and mainly carries out small-scale, sporadic attacks, according to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

So, people who are unlikely to fight back. Perfect!

