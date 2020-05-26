NYC Woman Calls In Fake Threat Claim On Black Man, Karmic Justice Is Swift

This was just insane. A white woman named Amy Cooper called NYC cops after a birdwatcher named Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog in a section of Central Park that requires her to do so, and told them in a hysterical voice "an African American man is threatening me." Now her world is (deservedly) falling apart.
The episode went viral after the birdwatcher's sister posted this on Twitter:
Twitter, of course, did its thing and tracked her down as an employee of an investment firm -- which has now placed her on administrative leave.
The rescue organization where she got her dog asked her to surrender him, so now she doesn't even have that comfort:
And get this: The person she tried to smear as a threatening black man? Harvard grad.
Seems like a lot of white people, she makes a habit of ignoring rules -- because she can:
Eliza Orlins, who's running for district attorney, wrote: