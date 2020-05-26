Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

NYC Woman Calls In Fake Threat Claim On Black Man, Karmic Justice Is Swift

This was really infuriating.
By Susie Madrak

This was just insane. A white woman named Amy Cooper called NYC cops after a birdwatcher named Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog in a section of Central Park that requires her to do so, and told them in a hysterical voice "an African American man is threatening me." Now her world is (deservedly) falling apart.

The episode went viral after the birdwatcher's sister posted this on Twitter:

Twitter, of course, did its thing and tracked her down as an employee of an investment firm -- which has now placed her on administrative leave.

The rescue organization where she got her dog asked her to surrender him, so now she doesn't even have that comfort:

And get this: The person she tried to smear as a threatening black man? Harvard grad.

Seems like a lot of white people, she makes a habit of ignoring rules -- because she can:

Eliza Orlins, who's running for district attorney, wrote:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us