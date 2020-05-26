NYC Woman Calls In Fake Threat Claim On Black Man, Karmic Justice Is Swift

This was just insane. A white woman named Amy Cooper called NYC cops after a birdwatcher named Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog in a section of Central Park that requires her to do so, and told them in a hysterical voice "an African American man is threatening me." Now her world is (deservedly) falling apart.

The episode went viral after the birdwatcher's sister posted this on Twitter:

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Twitter, of course, did its thing and tracked her down as an employee of an investment firm -- which has now placed her on administrative leave.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

The rescue organization where she got her dog asked her to surrender him, so now she doesn't even have that comfort:

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the cops on a black man in Central Park, after he politely asked her to leash her pet, has now lost custody of her dog, Henry. He was seen choking in the video. #KarenStrikesAgain #choked #CentralPark #AmyCooper #Henry pic.twitter.com/wBmOfj3J8V — D.W. (@_naaayaa) May 26, 2020

And get this: The person she tried to smear as a threatening black man? Harvard grad.

From Larry Hama’s Facebook page, on the woman who called the police on Christian Cooper in Central Park. pic.twitter.com/Q9EqxJRo8B — ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) May 26, 2020

Christian Cooper, the target of this false accusation, is a Harvard graduate, a former Marvel Comics editor and now the senior biomedical editor at Health Science Communications. He was BIRD WATCHING in Central Park when this occurred. It can happen to any of us. At any time. — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 26, 2020

Seems like a lot of white people, she makes a habit of ignoring rules -- because she can:

The incident took place in the Ramble in Central Park, NYC. Another Twitter user confirmed she has seen Amy Cooper with her dog off the leash several times. https://t.co/G5NuoBrmbG https://t.co/mu9ZgK1RIA — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 25, 2020

The panic she mimics when she's on the phone with 911 is horrifying. What a con she's pulling! Anyone who doubts there's privilege in this world should contemplate how sure she was that she'd get away with it. Without this video, she would have. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 26, 2020

I’ll say it again. What are we waiting for?https://t.co/NrOXSRE9lK — ‘Bagel consultant & Bicyclist’ (@SirPennypacker) May 25, 2020

Eliza Orlins, who's running for district attorney, wrote:

This is serious. Happened today in Manhattan. As a public defender for over a decade, I have tried cases where the Manhattan DA uses a "hysterical 911 call" as categorical evidence of guilt. Usually there's no video like this to refute it. (1/4) https://t.co/rvRE8QFT5N — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 25, 2020

What happens: White lady calls the cops on Black man. Cops believe her. He gets arrested and then arraigned. Outrageous bail gets set. His family cannot afford to buy his freedom. He gets sent to Rikers Island, where he sits for any number of days, months, or years. (2/4) — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 25, 2020