Trump: I'll Know In Two Weeks If Putin Is Tapping Us Along

The Great Negotiator [sic] still isn't sure if he's being played by Vladimir Putin or not. To that end, Trump is giving Putin another two weeks to prove he's serious about "peace," and to stop the missile attacks on Ukraine's cities, killing women and children with his attacks on civilians.

Source: Kyiv Independent

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 28 the U.S. would soon know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about ending the war in Ukraine, warning that if Moscow is stalling, Washington would "respond a little bit differently."

Trump said his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is currently negotiating with Russian side, claiming he "is doing a phenomenal job."

"We're going to find out very soon. It'll take about two weeks, or week and a half,” Trump told reporters during a briefing, responding to a question on whether Putin wants to end the war.

"They seem to want to do something. But until the document is signed, I can't tell you... I'm very disappointed at what happened. A couple of nights now where people were killed in the middle of what you would call a negotiation." Trump did not clarify which document he was referring to.

Trump said he disapproved of Russia's recent missile attacks on Ukrainian cities during ongoing diplomatic efforts. "That's no good. We're not going to allow it," he said.