Two More Russian Oligarchs Die In Suspicious Circumstances

Sergey Protosenya, 55, his wife and his daughter were discovered dead on Tuesday. Vladislav Avayev, 51, his wife and daughter were found dead in their apartment on Monday night. Murder-suicide is the official cause of death in both cases but many wonder if they weren't just more Putin assassinations. These are the fourth since the invasion began, all with ties to the gas and oil industry, and the sixteenth suspicious deaths of a Russian oligarch in recent years.

Source: Western Standard

Authorities in both Russia and Spain are investigating the deaths — within a day of each other — of two Russian business magnates and some of their immediate family members.

The Russian businessmen were found dead along with each of their wives and children.

Sergey Protosenya, 55, his wife and his daughter were discovered late afternoon on Tuesday at their home in the seaside resort of Lloret de Mar in Spain’s Catalonia region.

Protosenya, who was a natural gas giant, was hanged and his wife and daughter had been stabbed to death, according to Spanish media. He was found with a bloodstained knife and an axe at his side, Spanish TV channel Telecinco reported.

His death followed the discovery of the demise of Vladislav Avayev, former vice-president of Gazprombank. He has sustained a fatal gunshot head wound in his Moscow apartment on Monday according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

The Moscow investigations department did not name the victims in its public statement about the case, but Tass said an unnamed source had confirmed their identities.

The bodies were discovered by Avayev’s 26-year-old daughter, Anastasia, after she was unable to get in touch with them, police spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova told Tass.

The 14th-floor apartment door was reported to have been locked from the inside. Officials are treating the deaths as a murder-suicide case. They believe Avayev’s wife and daughter were shot before he was. They have not yet ruled out foul play.