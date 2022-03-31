Russian Soldiers Suffer Acute Radiation Syndrome At Chernobyl

Yaroslav Yemelianenko, who works for the Public Council at the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, called them "irradiated terrorists" on Facebook. He seemed unsympathetic to their plight and likely permanent health problems as a result. "Digging the trenches in Radu Forest, bitches? Now live the rest of your short life with this."

And he's right. Depending on the level of their exposure, some of them will be dead within 4-6 weeks of showing symptoms of ARS.

Source: Daily Beast

Several hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials. The troops, who reportedly dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 1986 nuclear disaster. The area is considered so highly toxic that not even highly specialized Chernobyl workers are allowed to enter the zone. Local reports suggest that seven buses with the zapped troops arrived in Gomel early Thursday. Journalists on the ground have also reported “ghost buses” of dead soldiers being transported from Belarus to Russia under the cover of dark. U.S. intelligence reported Wednesday that Russian forces began withdrawing from the defunct site. Russia said the withdrawal from Chernobyl was part of a pledge to scale back the invasion. But Ukrainian media says it is actually because the troops were “irradiated” from the contaminated soil.

7 busses with Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome have arrived to a hospital in Belarus from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine.



They allegedly dug trenches in the highly radioactive Red Forest - UNIAN News Agency pic.twitter.com/3ZcqoF6c9I — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 30, 2022