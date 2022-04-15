Russian Wife Laughingly Authorizes Her Husband To Rape Ukrainian Women

The Ukrainian security service recently intercepted an "interesting" conversation with a Russian soldier and his wife. Although this sounds fictitious, like a lot of war propaganda, the writer claims to have verified the conversation simply by phoning them. Further details emerged from their extensive social media accounts, and are detailed in a long Twitter thread, some of which you can read below. The author acknowledges it may have been a bad joke between them but systemic rape by Russian soldiers is also occurring.

Source: Svoboda.org

Radio Liberty and the Schemes investigative project found a Russian soldier who was ordered by his wife to rape Ukrainian women. Now he is wounded and is being treated in a hospital in Sevastopol. A conversation in which a woman invites a man to rape Ukrainian women was published by the Security Service of Ukraine on April 12. From the recording, it can be assumed that the published fragment is part of a longer dialogue. The man turned out to be Roman Bykovsky, a former conscript of the Russian Guard, and then a soldier of the 108th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, which participated in the annexation of Crimea. It was here that he recently moved his family from Russia.

- "So, you come on there, rape Ukrainian women, right? And don't tell me anything. Understandably? (laughs).

-“To rape and not tell you anything?”

-Yes, so I don't know. And what? (laughs).

- Yes, you can?

- Good.

🧵/link in last tweet. "C’mon there, rape Ukrainian women and don’t tell me anything. Just don’t forget about contraception!". People were shocked with this conversation between Russian soldier and his wife, tapped by SBU in Kherson region. Together with @cxemu we found them. pic.twitter.com/0IPCLnbSxu — Mark Krutov (@kromark) April 15, 2022

From our sources we got their phone numbers. Both of them used those numbers to register on VKontakte social network. — Mark Krutov (@kromark) April 15, 2022

The guy who called his wife and received the "clearance" to rape Ukrainian women is Roman Bykovsky. Born in Orel, served in National Guard troops, famous Dzerzhinsky Division. Then signed a contract with 108th Air Assault Regiment, based in Novorossiysk. pic.twitter.com/yEsMpmhwuU — Mark Krutov (@kromark) April 15, 2022

I called both of them, they confirmed their names, voices match with those on the tapped conversation. Hope Roman didn’t have much time to realize "permission" granted by his wife. She told me he’s recovering from the wounds in Sevastopol hospital. https://t.co/6bH79sJqEc — Mark Krutov (@kromark) April 15, 2022

This conversation may have been just a stupid joke, but mass rape by Russian soldiers in Ukraine are real. There are multiple horrible reports about them, including Kherson region, partly occupied by Russia. https://t.co/fvjRdfZKPx — Mark Krutov (@kromark) April 15, 2022