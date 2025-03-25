Donald Names Failed Attorney Alina Habba As US Attorney For NJ

Donald announced on Truth Social that he's naming failed attorney Alina Habba "to be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!"

She's not very bright, thinks Manhattan is a state, and she's a trash monster, so it seems fitting that an indecent man like Donald would choose Habba for her loyalty to him instead of merit. Oh, and she's a fan of alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate. MAGA!

"It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!" Donald wrote.

Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both “Fair and Just” for the wonderful people of New Jersey," he added.

Habba took to the Bad App to express gratitude to her Trumpy bear:

I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility. Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 24, 2025

In 2023, Habba was fined and sanctioned by a judge for helping Donald file "frivolous" lawsuits that had no legal merit. The "best people," you guys.