Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Midge Are performs, Answers to Nothing. Today our bloggers have so many questions.

String in a Maze wonders why anyone would interview The Orange ??

Spocko's Brain asks what is the pilots union doing to keep passengers safe right now?

Charlotte's Web Thoughts asks what exactly do we owe young men?

Musings of an Old Fart answers the question of how much manufacturing happens in the USA; clearly The Orange ? did not do his homework.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the past week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Above, Midge Are performs, Answers to Nothing. Today our bloggers have so many questions.

String in a Maze wonders why anyone would interview The Orange 🤡?

Spocko's Brain asks what is the pilots union doing to keep passengers safe right now?

Charlotte's Web Thoughts asks what exactly do we owe young men?

Musings of an Old Fart answers the question of how much manufacturing happens in the USA; clearly The Orange 🤡 did not do his homework.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the past week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).