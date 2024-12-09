Clown Show Almost Complete; Alina Habba Named WH Counsel

Alina Habba, who served as Donald's attorney, was just named on Truth Social as the disgraced former President, who will soon be President again because some Americans don't care if this country crashes and burns, as White House counselor to the bloviating blowhard.
It's almost as if taxpayers will shovel out cash for his attorney, something his supporters usually front the bill for. She's such a great attorney that she lost the E. Jean Carroll civil suit against her sexual-abusing hero. Still, Donald insists Habba "has become a role model for women in Law and Politics."
Habba, who is pleased with Donald stocking his oligarchy with billionaires, said recently that the wealthy elites who will be serving in his godawful administration will run the country like they run their businesses, which is laughable since Leon Musk destroyed Xitter. It's only worth a fraction of what he paid for the platform. And Donald, of course, declared bankruptcy six times. Seven, if you consider that he handed his successor, Joe Biden, with an apocalyptic economy.
Donald praised Habba in the announcement for her "unwavering in her loyalty," which appears to have paid off for the little sycophant.
Bluesky users weighed in.
We need to talk soon about eating billionaires. I make a fabulous gumbo. A filet of Leon Musk, perhaps?