Clown Show Almost Complete; Alina Habba Named WH Counsel

Alina Habba, who served as Donald's attorney, was just named on Truth Social as the disgraced former President, who will soon be President again because some Americans don't care if this country crashes and burns, as White House counselor to the bloviating blowhard.

It's almost as if taxpayers will shovel out cash for his attorney, something his supporters usually front the bill for. She's such a great attorney that she lost the E. Jean Carroll civil suit against her sexual-abusing hero. Still, Donald insists Habba "has become a role model for women in Law and Politics."

Habba, who is pleased with Donald stocking his oligarchy with billionaires, said recently that the wealthy elites who will be serving in his godawful administration will run the country like they run their businesses, which is laughable since Leon Musk destroyed Xitter. It's only worth a fraction of what he paid for the platform. And Donald, of course, declared bankruptcy six times. Seven, if you consider that he handed his successor, Joe Biden, with an apocalyptic economy.

Donald praised Habba in the announcement for her "unwavering in her loyalty," which appears to have paid off for the little sycophant.

Bluesky users weighed in.

The idiot in chief just named the parking garage lawyer Counselor to the President. Alina Habba, the losingest lawyer in all the land, will now do the job Kellyanne Conway did for Trump during his 1st term. I guess she has to work off that $1M sanctions bill for the stupid lawsuit against Hillary. — Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T00:28:28.986Z

The son of bitch finally figured out a way for you and I to pay for his fucking lawyer. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T02:37:07.523Z

I guess Rudy wasn't available. Or licensed. Trump picks Alina Habba as his counselor. — Fight 4 Democracy Continues (@politically.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T10:14:04.352Z

Donald Trump appoints Alina Habba as Counselor to the President. — Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 2024-12-09T02:22:14.436Z

PACs associated with Trump paid $6.9 million to Alina Habba’s firm through May. Habba rep’d Trump in both E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit and the NY fraud case. He lost both and is required to pay a combined $538 million in fines and interest. (He is appealing both verdicts.) — Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) 2024-12-09T00:40:28.142Z

We need to talk soon about eating billionaires. I make a fabulous gumbo. A filet of Leon Musk, perhaps?