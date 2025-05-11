New Audiobook: Crypto Bombshell

A couple of friends of mine were inspired by the insane crypto world unfolding around us and wrote this e-book/audiobook.
Crypto Bombshell — a gripping cyber-noir thriller by Damon Zwicker & Marcos Johnson —
rips open the dark underbelly of a crypto-dominated future, where tech titans, rogue coders, and
AI collide in a war for ultimate power.
Meet Evelyn Cross — hacker, fugitive, and the world’s last hope against total digital
enslavement.
Check it out at if you dare.
$0.99 is a bargain these days. Here's the link to Barnes&Noble.
BONUS: Be among the first 100 readers to get the Spotify audiobook free — just email
marcosj1965@yahoo.com for your link.
Open thread away.