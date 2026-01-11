Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal took part in a news conference to discuss the murder of Renee Good by ICEtapo agents in Minneapolis. With the heat she brought, it wouldn't be surprising if all the ice in Philly melted:

Good afternoon. I'm Rochelle Balal, the sheriff for the city and county of Philadelphia. And I say her name, Renee Good. Renee Good. Renee Good. This should not have happened, but we're here today.

Let know that law enforcement professionals, real ones, not the fake made-up ICE, probably Trump's new army, to attack citizens of the United States. Did you hear what I said? No law enforcement professional wears a mask. None. None. Those that come into our communities wearing a mask to commit crime, thank God for our district attorney, Larry Krasner, who say he's going to lock them up. And I'm saying now, we are not going to whisk you away for them to hide your identity because when you do it there, you're getting arrested there. No whisk away for them to hide you. None of that here. None of that here.

Law enforcement professionals do not shoot at moving vehicles. I'm not saying fleeing because she wasn't fleeing. She was getting out of the way. Law enforcement professionals do not stand in front of moving vehicles invoking an action that is illegal. No, we don't.

And so we stand here today with all those who stand against the made-up fake, what you can call ICE professional law enforcement. I don't call them none of that. I call them made-up, fake, wannabe law enforcement. Because what they do is against not only legal law, but the moral law. So I'm with the DA, and we will work with them. If any of them want to come in this city and commit a crime, you will not be able to hide. Nobody will wish you off. You don't want this smoke. Because we will bring it to you. And the fake, whatever they call them, because I can't say the name, but the criminal in the White House would not be able to keep you from going to jail.

Renee Good should be here today. And to her family, we are saying law enforcement professionals are not the ones here in this city that would do that. But here's the last thing that I will say. Law enforcement professionals around the country do their job, and we have been fighting for years to build that bridge between us and our communities. You had one negative nutcase that causes this problem, and now we all have to fight again to let people know law enforcement works with communities. These crimes would not be down if we didn't have communities work with us.

Thank you.